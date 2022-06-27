Malahide, June 27: India are on the cusp of a series win when they meet Ireland in the 2nd T20I here at the Malahide Cricket Club Stadium on Tuesday (June 28).

India had beaten Ireland in the rain-marred first T20I by 6 wickets to take an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Can India win the series under Hardik Pandya. If some of the Indian stars, who are also eyeing some personal milestones, fire then India certainly emerge the winner.

Here’s the stats preview and details of approaching milestones in the second India vs Ireland T20I.