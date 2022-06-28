India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: Toss, Playing 11 updates, Pitch Report, Pre-match Comments: India elect to bat

Malahide, June 28: India will eye a series sweep when they take on Ireland in the second and final T20I at the Malahide Stadium on Tuesday (June 28).

After winning the toss in Dublin, Hardik Pandya elected to bat first against Ireland. Electing to bat, Pandya said, "The wicket looks pretty alright and what we're hearing is that the weather will be okay, so we just want to put up a total. We were pretty happy with the previous game and with the boxes we ticket. Credit to the boys. To get them down to that total was pretty commendable.

"We got three changes: Ruturaj misses out due to the niggle and Sanju Samson comes in. Harshal in place of Avesh and Ravi Bishnoi in place of Chahal," said Pandya.

India's line-up means, while Rahul Tripathi will have to wait to make his debut, Umran Malik, who bowled just one over in his debut match in the previous game, gets another chance.

Meanwhile, Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie said the hosts will try to match India the best they can. "What we do first we have to do really well to keep up with these guys. We want to match these guys. Craig Young received his 50th cap today. Same team."

India, who are leading the series 1-0 after clinching a comfortable seven-wicket win in the rain-curtailed first T20I, enter the match as the overwhelming favourites. The Hardik Pandya-led side, who hold an all-win record over Ireland, will look to keep the record intact. The two sides will hope to get a full match, though weather once again threatens to play a big spoilsport. But at the toss both captains looked happy with the sun peaking out and the promise of a full game looming large.

Hardik Pandya, who won his first game as India captain, will be looking to win his first series as captain of the national team. While Harry Tector played an unbeaten knock to guide the hosts to a respectable total in the first game, the hosts do not have enough firepower to contain the Indian sides.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing 11s:

India Playing XI: Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland Playing XI: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert