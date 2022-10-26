India vs Netherlands: Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time, H2H Stats, Key Players, Preview

Sydney, October 26: India will be keen to avoid the proverbial banana peel when they face Netherlands in their second ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27).

So, here is the preview package that includes head to head stats, teams news and telecast details the India vs Netherlands match.

1. India vs Netherlands H2H T20

India and Netherlands have played 2 T20Is in the past and India have emerged winner on both the occasions.

2. Team News

India will go into the match against Netherlands without the kind of pressure that they had to tame against Pakistan. If anything, they will just have to ward off the casualness that often haunts outright favourites. So, will India effect any changes to their playing 11 against Netherlands, who offers a relatively less pressure rival.

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey did not give any hints to such a move and said the management wants to give their first 11 as many chance as possible. Hence, we can expect the similar 11 that India fielded against Pakistan at Melbourne.

Netherlands too might not effect many changes to their 11 that played against Bangladesh in a 9-run defeat but will hope for some more solid contributions from players like Paul van Meekeren, Bas de Lead and Tom Cooper so that they at least can stretch India.

3. Key Players

India: Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli showed his absolute best against Pakistan with an unbeaten 82 and he will be eager to continue in the same vein and get a few more runs under his belt. On the other hand, Suryakumar will be looking to get going after a sedate match at Melbourne.

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Netherlands: Batsmen: Tom Cooper, Colin Ackerman.

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek.

4. When and Where to Watch

Match date: October 27

Match time: 1.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + HotStar