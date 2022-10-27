India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Stats, Post-match Presentation

Sydney, Oct 27: Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav showcased their batting exploits yet again as Team India registered a clinical 56-run victory over an inexperienced Netherlands side in their second Super 12 game in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday (October 27).

Batting first, the number-one ranked T20I side posted a respectable total of 179 for the loss of two wickets and despite a slow start the Men In Blue managed to post a total big enough.

Batting on a used pitch, Indian batters made most of the sloppy fielding and inexperienced bowling from the Dutch as three of their top-four batters posted half-centuries.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who received an early reprieve after getting dropped inside the powerplay, slammed a composed half-century. However, his opening partner KL Rahul was dismissed cheaply inside the powerplay and missed the opportunity to torment the Dutch bowling line-up. Rahul was dismissed LBW for 9 by Logan van Meekeren and walked away without reviewing. Had he taken the DRS, Rahul the umpire would have been asked to change his decision as the ball was clearly missing leg stumps.

With in-form Virat Kohli, Rohit shared a stand of 73 runs to blunt the new ball and also punctured the hopes of the Dutch bowlers of an upset. Once Rohit was dismissed, Kohli shared a massive unbeaten stand with Suryakumar Yadav.

Kohli played another entertaining knock and slammed his second consecutive fifty in the tournament. While 'Mr 360-degree' Suryakumar smashed 25-ball 51* to prove his mettle with the bat yet again. The unbroken partnership of 95 runs between the two guided India to a big total.

In response, Netherlands could only muster 123 for the loss of 9 wickets as every Indian bowler, except Hardik Pandya, was amongst the wickets. The Dutch batters were no match to the experienced Indian bowling line-up and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Axar Patel bowled economically as the left-arm spinner returned with figures of 2/18 from his four overs. Off-spinner R Ashwin also opened his wickets tally in the tournament and struck twice in an over. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was a touch expensive tonight but earned two wickets.

However, it was Bhuvneshwar Kumar who stole the show with his imperious bowling effort as the strike pacer conceded just 9 runs from his three overs, including two maidens, and picked up two wickets.

With this win, India now reach to the top of the group standings and one more win will all but assure them of a semi-final berth. They'll now face a dominant South Africa in their next on October 30.

Here's the full list of award winners, post-match presentation comments and stats from the match:

Suryakumar Yadav, Player of the Match: I was just trying to express myself when I went in to bat. The situation was very simple, I just had to up the tempo at that time. I took one ball today (to get going), but the message was loud and clear. We had to get about 8-10 an over and get a total that our bowlers could defend easily. Very happy with the way things went. Really enjoying batting with him (Kohli), the thoughts are very clear when we both are batting. If I get a few boundaries earlier then our partnership needs to be stretched and that's what we are doing.

Rohit Sharma | India captain: Lucky for us, we had a few days to get over that special win. As soon as the game got over, we came to Sydney and regrouped. We have to move on now, and the focus was on this game where we wanted to come out and get those two points. I thought it was a clinical win. Looking at the way they have qualified for the Super 12s, credit to them. We however always looked to what we can do with ourselves, not bothering about the opposition. To be honest, this was a near-perfect win. Yes, we played a little slow at the start but that was the conversation between me and Virat, we had to wait on that surface to play the big shots. Not too happy with my fifty, but what's important is getting runs - doesn't matter if they are good-looking runs or ugly runs. At the end of the day, it is about keeping the confidence up.

Scott Edwards | Netherlands captain: Definitely the noisiest (atmosphere), some of the chants that were going around made it difficult to speak to the players sometimes, but it was an awesome experience. We came here to win and put on a good performance, but against these sort of sides you have to be on the money or they make you pay. The way those two batters played in the end and took them to 180, it was always going to be tricky. We bowled reasonably well but if you don't get the wickets and with the batting order they have, it was always going to be tough to restrict them. It gets bigger and better, doesn't it. Looking forward to it (the Pakistan game) and hopefully we can put up a better performance.

Stats:

# Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup:

- 21 Innings

- 989 Runs

- 89.90 Average

- 12 fifties

# Most sixes for India in T20 World Cups

- 34 Rohit Sharma*

- 33 Yuvraj Singh

- 24 Virat Kohli

# Two maiden overs in a T20I (India)

- Harbhajan vs Eng Colombo 2012

- Bumrah vs Pak Mirpur 2016

- Bhuvneshwar vs UAE Mirpur 2016

- Bhuvneshwar vs NED Sydney 2022*

# Three individual 50+ scores in an innings in T20 World Cup

- India vs England Durban 2007

- SA vs England Mumbai WS 2016

- India vs Netherlands Sydney 2022 *

# Virat Kohli- Suryakumar 50+ partnerships in T20Is

- 98* off 42 vs Hong Kong Dubai

- 104 off 62 vs Australia Hyderabad

- 102 off 42 vs SA Guwahati

- 95* off 48 vs Netherlands Sydney