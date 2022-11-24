India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Auckland Eden Park Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

Auckland, November 24: India will shift focus to the ODIs when the Men in Blue lock horns with New Zealand in the first match here at the Eden Park on Friday (November 25).

India had won the preceding T20I series under Hardik Pandya and now Shikhar Dhawan will be eager to guide India to an ODI series victory. India will be keen to the ODI leg of the tour as well because it is rare for visiting teams to come to New Zealand and win series, and winning two series on the same tour will be a fine feat for this Indian side which is playing without some of the frontline players.

So, ahead of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI here are some essential details like Auckland Eden Park pitch report, weather forecast, ODI stats at the venue, ODI average score and boundary length.