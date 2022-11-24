India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Auckland Eden Park Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats
Auckland, November 24: India will shift focus to the ODIs when the Men in Blue lock horns with New Zealand in the first match here at the Eden Park on Friday (November 25).
India had won the preceding T20I series under Hardik Pandya and now Shikhar Dhawan will be eager to guide India to an ODI series victory. India will be keen to the ODI leg of the tour as well because it is rare for visiting teams to come to New Zealand and win series, and winning two series on the same tour will be a fine feat for this Indian side which is playing without some of the frontline players.
So, ahead of the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI here are some essential details like Auckland Eden Park pitch report, weather forecast, ODI stats at the venue, ODI average score and boundary length.
India have played 10 ODIs at this venue, winning 4 of them and losing 5 matches. One match did not produce any result. On the other hand, New Zealand have played 75 ODIs at Auckland and they have won 35 and lost 35 matches. 5 matches failed to produce any decisive result.
Highest total: 340/5 by New Zealand
Highest total, India: 314 for 9
Lowest total: 73 all out by New Zealand
Lowest total, India: 108 all out
Most runs: Martin Guptill: 818
Highest score: Marcus Stoinis: 146
Highest score, India: V Sehwag: 112
Highest partnership: MS Dhoni / S Raina: 196
Most wickets: Chris Cairns: 33
Most wickets, India: J Srinath: 12
Established: 1900
Capacity: 50000
Boundary length: 55x65 meters
Average ODI score: 237
The Eden Park, which is also used for rugby, uses a drop-in pitch like some of the grounds in Australia. The Eden Park is often a batter-friendly surface with pacers generally struggling to make an impact. But the pitch often gets slowed down as the match progresses and the spinners might make a better impact in the latter stages of the match.
As it has been the norm in this Southern Hemisphere summer, the Auckland is also not entirely free from the clutches of unseasonal rain. There is a prediction for 11 per cent thunderstorms and the day might see a nearly an hour rain in the morning with intensity reaching 0.9 mm. There is 52 per cent cloud cover too keeping the temperature around 20 degrees. We might just see a tad delayed start but that’s it for the day as we might get a full match on Friday.