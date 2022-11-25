India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: List of Award Winners, Scorecard, Man Of The Match, Post-Match Presentation

Auckland, November 25: New Zealand took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series when they scored a 7-wicket win over India at the Eden Park here on Friday (November 25).

Tom Latham led the way with a sparkling hundred while Kane Williamson anchored at one end with an unbeaten 94.

Here’s the post-match presentation, man of the match details and stats.

1. Post-match presentation

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain: “At the halfway stage I thought it was a competitive total. The wicket was starting to turn a bit. And the cross-seamers got a bit out of it. But as we know on this ground if you build partnerships you can chase anything. Incredible knock by Latham. Absolutely on fire. We're talking in the middle about getting through this over and that over. And then he just flicked a switch. Incredible innings.

“On this ground with the drop-in pitch, if you bowl nice and straight, it can be hard to get the ball away a little bit. It was an over or two where he flicked a switch. We got that big over and he just kept going. One of the more special ODI knocks I've seen. It was a very good wicket. Spin played a big role as we saw."

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: “We felt good about the total. First 10-15 overs the ball did a lot. It's a bit different than other grounds. Have to plan accordingly. Today we've bowled short of length and Latham attacked us there. That's where he took the game away from us especially in the 40th over. That's where the momentum shifted. Really enjoy playing here. Would've been happier if we won but that's part and parcel.

“They're all young boys and lots of learning for them. Bowling side and fielding side as well (what areas need improvement?). We need to implement our plans more wisely and make sure we don't make the batsmen play on their strength.”

Tom Latham, Player of the Match: “It was just one of those days when everything came off well. Built a partnership with Kane and had a bit of fun, just reacted to things and it paid off. It's about being in strong positions and react to what they were bowling. Was able to find the gaps. The preparation has been ideal, it's been nice and was able to hit the ball right today.

“Sundar was getting some turn, found a bit hard to play against him. It's a small ground and we could capitalize at the end. I don't know where that came from, just one of those days.”

2. India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Stats

Most successive ODI wins for New Zealand at home

13 wins: Ongoing from Feb 2019

12 wins: Between January - December 2015

9 wins: Between December 2017 - February 2018

Unbeaten 200+ partnerships for fourth wicket or lower in ODI chases

226: E Morgan & R Bopara, Dublin, 2013

221: K Williamson & T Latham, Auckland, 2022

Only the second time New Zealand has successfully chased down a 300-plus target against India in the ODIs. The highest NZ chased against India: 348 in Hamilton, 2020.