India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: India take lead in the series with a 13-run victory

India survived a late scare from Michael Bracewell to win by 12 runs in the 1st ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday (January 18).

Shubman Gill was the star performer for the home side with the bat after captain Rohit Sharma decided to bat first at the toss. He scored a scintillating double hundred as India managed 349/8 at the end of their 50 overs.

New Zealand made a valiant chase courtesy of Michael Bracewell (140 off 78 balls), but couldn't get over the line as they were bundled out for 337 runs. Mohammed Siraj, the local boy from Hyderabad excelled with the ball as he picked up 4 wickets.

Shubman Gill Show:

India batter Shubman Gill emerged as the focal point of Indian batting. He and captain Rohit Sharma gave a solid start to the hosts, and although Rohit (34) fell after another start, Shubman continued his batting dominance on the Kiwi bowlers.

Virat Kohli (8) and Ishan Kishan (5) also departed without causing much trouble to the Kiwi bowlers. But Gill was immense on the day as he blew away the Blackcaps bowlers and scored a fantastic double hundred, the first of his career.

Suryakumar Yadav (31 off 26 balls) and Hardik Pandya (28 off 38 balls) played their part in the middle overs but Gill's flawless inning was the main show in the afternoon.

The gifted batter went berserk in the final overs to propel India over the 330-run mark. Gill reached his double century with three consecutive sixes and finally fell in the final over after amassing a fantastic 208 runs off just 149 balls. India finished their inning at 349/8.