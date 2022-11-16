India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain


Wellington, Nov 16: Indian cricket team's hopes of winning the elusive T20 World Cup 2022 trophy came to an end with the big 10-wicket hammering against England in the semi-final last week. A week after their exit from the showpiece event, the Men in Blue will be in action in New Zealand for a limited-overs series.

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, India will begin the tour Down Under with a three T20I series. Indians will then be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series against the BlackCaps as regular skipper Rohit Sharma took a break.

The first T20I between the two teams will begin at Sky Stadium at 12 noon on Thursday (November 17). Here's the Dream11, possible playing 11, fantasy tips, and match prediction.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

India:Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Probable XIs

India XI: Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd Siraj, Umran Malik.

New Zealand XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne.

Dream11 Teams

Team 1:

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Glenn Phillips, Shubman Gill

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh

All Rounders: Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Santner

Team 2:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: Kane Williamson, Suryakumar Yadav, Daryl Mitchell, Ishan Kishan

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ish Sodhi, Umran Malik

All rounders: Hardik Pandya, Jimmy Neesham

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-Captain: Ish Sodhi

Published On November 16, 2022

