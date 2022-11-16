India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Captain and Vice-Captain

Wellington, Nov 16: Indian cricket team's hopes of winning the elusive T20 World Cup 2022 trophy came to an end with the big 10-wicket hammering against England in the semi-final last week. A week after their exit from the showpiece event, the Men in Blue will be in action in New Zealand for a limited-overs series.

Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, India will begin the tour Down Under with a three T20I series. Indians will then be led by Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI series against the BlackCaps as regular skipper Rohit Sharma took a break.

The first T20I between the two teams will begin at Sky Stadium at 12 noon on Thursday (November 17). Here's the Dream11, possible playing 11, fantasy tips, and match prediction.