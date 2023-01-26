India Vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Ranchi, January 26: India and New Zealand will lock horns in the 1st T20I at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).
Hardik Pandya-led India are fresh from 2-1 home series win against Sri Lanka in the shortest format, while New Zealand will play their first T20I series since their 0-1 series loss to the Men in Blue at home in November 2022.
The Kiwis will sport a much-changed side with likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee among other stars missing from the squad. Mitchell Santner will lead the side that also includes the likes of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.
The hosts will also miss some star names as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami all being rested, while injured Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant are also ruled out.
Pandya and Co could also miss the services of Ruturaj Gaikwad in the series opener, but will have great options in Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to play in the opening slots.
If not played as opener Prithvi Shaw or Rahul Tripathi, who retains his spot in the squad, may play at number 3, while the T20I Player of the Year 2022, Suryakumar Yadav will bat at number four for India.
Pandya and Deepak Hooda will take the next two slots with either Washington Sundar or Shivam Mavi getting a look in at number 7 depending on the track. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh will be the pacers, while Kul-Cha - Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will reunite as the spin twins.
As for the visitors, Santner, Conway, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson are expected to be in the eleven.
Now, let's take a look at the squads, possible playing 11s, dream11 fantasy picks and match prediction for India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2023:
India T20I Squad vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.
New Zealand T20I Squad vs India: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.
India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand XI: Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister/Harry Shipley.
Team 1: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain: Suryakumar Yadav; Vice Captain: Kuldeep Yadav
Team 2: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh.
Captain: Shubman Gill; Vice Captain: Ish Sodhi
Record at the venue and form coming into the match, make hosts India the favourites especially with the much-changed New Zealand that will miss key players. Also, India will brimming with confidence following the white-wash of the Black Caps in the ODI series. So, India should win the contest, but if New Zealand bowlers are good on the day, then the visitors may put up a challenge.