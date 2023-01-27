India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Full List Of Award Winners, Player Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation

Ranchi, Jan 27: New Zealand put up a clinical effort to defeat India by 21 runs in the first T20I in Ranchi and went 1-0 up in the series. With this win, the Blackcaps tasted their first victory on the tour and it was a comprehensive one.

Captain Mitchell Santner (4-1-11-2) lead his team from the front as the Men in Blue fell 21 runs short in the run chase of 178. Michael Bracewell (2/31) and Lockie Ferguson (2/33) also played their parts well as Indian batters kept losing their wickets.

Washington Sundar (50 off 28 and 2/22 with the ball from his 4 overs) was the biggest positive for the hosts in a game where top-order batters failed. The all-rounder played his part well both with the bat, ball and also in the field.

Suryakumar Yadav (47) was the second-highest scorer for the hosts but his departure proved fatal for the team. India could only score 155 for the loss of 9 wickets in the run chase as New Zealand bowlers put up a brilliant show.

Earlier in the day, an impressive cameo from Finn Allen and magnificent half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway helped the visitors post a big total. Arshdeep Singh - who conceded 27 runs in the 20th over - was a very expensive bowler from the Indian side. It was his final over which shifted the momentum in New Zealand's favour.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Post-Match Presentation:

List of Award Winners from the match (All Awards Carry a Prize Money of Rs 1 lakh)

ACC Classic Player of the match - Mitchell Santner

Dream11 Game Changer of the match - Devon Conway

Hyundai Powerplayer of the match - Washington Sundar - 9 runs in the powerplay

Player of the match - Daryl Mitchell

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I: Who said what?

Hardik Pandya, India Captain: No one even thought that the wicket would play like that and both teams were surprised. But they played better cricket on this and that's why the result end up like that. Actually, the new ball was turning more than the old one and the way spun, the way it bounced, it caught us by surprise. But somehow we pulled it back and were in the game till Surya and myself were batting. In the hindsight, I don't think this wicket was 177, we were with the ball and conceded 20-25 runs. It is a young group and we will only learn from this. The way he bowled, he batted and fielded, it was Washington against New Zealand today. We needed someone who can bat and bowl, gives us a lot of confidence and will help us going forward.

Mitchell Santner, NZ Captain: It was a bit of a shock for everyone involved, how much it kinda spun in the second innings. But it was a great game and it was pretty tight at the end, we saw a lot of runs in the ODI series and it was nice to see the ball spin a bit more. I don't think we were ever safe, 170-odd was nice with Daryl hitting a couple over and he batted extremely well, we knew we had a sniff with 180. It was nice to chip some wickets in the powerplay and we had trouble with that in the ODIs. At the toss, we were going to bowl because we know chasing is so good over here and especially with the dew. That's always the challenge (on the captain using himself). You don't want to be seen doing the easy overs and stuff like that. We knew it was spinning in the powerplay and it was nice to chip one out.

Daryl Mitchell, Player of the Match: It is nice to contribute to a score which helps us win a game. I thought the way the boys bowled at the end was pretty special. It is nice to take some momentum into the rest of the T20 series. The guys who went in early said it was pretty difficult against spin because of the tacky nature. It was my job to build a partnership and then take the onus on myself after Conway's departure. For me it is being really present and really clear, keeping it simple as possible and trusting my skills, not every time it comes off in T20 cricket but it is always nice when you get a few off the middle.

Stats from India vs New Zealand 1st T20I

Teams defending totals

167 by NZ Chennai 2012

126 by NZ Nagpur 2016

196 by NZ Rajkot 2017

176 by NZ Ranchi 2023

Washington Sundar in 1st T20I:

- 2/22 with the ball in 4 overs.

- 50 in just 28 balls with the bat. He's the fourth Indian player to score a fifty and pick up two or more wickets in a T20I match.

It was also Sundar's first T20I fifty.

# Devon Conway slammed his 9th T20I fifty

# Santner ( 4-1-11-2) was the pick of New Zealand bowlers

# Daryl Mitchell Scored at a Strike Rate of 196.67

# Umran Malik was the most expensive bowler in the game with an economy of 16

# Sundar scored at a strike rate of 178.57 for India