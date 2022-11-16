India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Wellington Sky Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

Wellington, November 16: India will face New Zealand in the first of the three T20Is here at the Sky Stadium on Friday (November 18).

India will be eager to tide over the disappointment of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 where they exited in the semifinals, with a fine performance against the Kiwis at their home.

New Zealand remains tough place for cricket teams to tour because of the pitch and weather conditions in the Antipodean nation.

So, ahead of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I, MyKhel is offering the Sky Stadium pitch report, Wellington weather forecast and some general stats and information.