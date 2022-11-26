India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Hamilton, November 26: India will be eager to level the series when they face New Zealand in the second ODI at the Seddon Park here on Sunday (November 27).

New Zealand had walked all over India in the first ODI while registering a 7-wicket win at Auckland, and the Black Caps will be keen to wrap series in Hamilton itself.

So, here is the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction details ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI.