India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India will be hoping to clinch their second bilateral series in a row as they take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI in Raipur on Saturday.

The Men in Blue already have taken a 1-0 lead to the series after their 13-run victory in the first match in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

Shubman Gill was the star of the show for the home side as he became the fifth Indian batter to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. Michael Bracewell gave India a scare with some outstanding hitting, but Rohit Sharma and his team prevailed in the end.

It will be another huge battle for the Indian side against the Kiwis as the juggernaut now shifts to Raipur. It has to be seen if India go with the same team as they will be aiming to wrap up the series with a match to spare. The Blackcaps, on the other side, would be keen to make a comeback as they garnered enough positives from the last encounter.

India and New Zealand Full Squads India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik. New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner. India and New Zealand Probable Starting XI India will be keen to hold on to their winning combination. Unless any injury issues, the hosts will be hoping to field the same XI ahead of the second encounter. But if they want to make a change, it perhaps will be between Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur going out and someone like Umran Malik may come in as a replacement. New Zealand perhaps will be inclined to continue with the same starters for the second match. India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, DarylMitchell, Tom Latham (C & wk), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry SHipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner Advertisement Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Teams You should be looking to make an India-heavy team without a doubt, but don't forget to have a Kiwi push in the mix. Team 1: Wicketkeeper: Finn Allen Batters: Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Glenn Phillips All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohd Siraj Captain: Virat Kohli Vice-Captain:Hardik Pandya Team 2: Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Blair Tickner, Mohammed Siraj Captain:Rohit Sharma Vice Captain:Mohammed Siraj

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Match Prediction:

India definitely have the upper hand going into the match. Having the early lead, they will be more than keen to seal the series in Raipur and continue their commendable home form. But the Kiwis have shown in the last match that they can pack a punch and it was almost fatal for the hosts in Hyderabad. It promises to be an intense encounter on Saturday but India will arrive with a slight advantage.