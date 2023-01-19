India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Raipur SVNS International Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Raipur, January 19: Team India will look to seal yet another bilateral series when they clash with New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

Rohit Sharma and Co opened the three-match series with a 12-run victory in a run-feast at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

That encounter will be remembered for the double hundred scored by Shubman Gill, who has been on a great run since making his debut in the 50-over format. The match also saw visitors fightback thanks to a hundred by Michael Bracewell.

While Gill's knock 208 off 149 balls powered India to 349/8 in 50 overs, Black Caps, who looked to be headed for huge defeat, fought back through Bracewell (140 off 78 balls) and Mitchell Santner (57 off 45 balls) seventh-wicket partnership of 162 from 102 balls.

But their fightback went in vain as Mohammed Siraj (4 for 46) starred with the ball for India. In the final over, Shardul Thakur pulled off a yorker to end the match in the hosts' favour.

Now, India will hope to go 2-0 up in the series when the action shifts to Raipur, while New Zealand will look to level the series to make the final ODI interesting.

India and New Zealand will clash for the first time at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. This in fact will be the first time the venue hosts an international match, having hosted a few IPL, Champions League and Road Safety World Series matches so far.

Here is a look at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh (SVNS) International Stadium Pitch Report and Raipur Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: