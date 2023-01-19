India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Raipur SVNS International Stadium Pitch Report and Weather Forecast
Raipur, January 19: Team India will look to seal yet another bilateral series when they clash with New Zealand in the second ODI at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).
Rohit Sharma and Co opened the three-match series with a 12-run victory in a run-feast at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).
That encounter will be remembered for the double hundred scored by Shubman Gill, who has been on a great run since making his debut in the 50-over format. The match also saw visitors fightback thanks to a hundred by Michael Bracewell.
While Gill's knock 208 off 149 balls powered India to 349/8 in 50 overs, Black Caps, who looked to be headed for huge defeat, fought back through Bracewell (140 off 78 balls) and Mitchell Santner (57 off 45 balls) seventh-wicket partnership of 162 from 102 balls.
But their fightback went in vain as Mohammed Siraj (4 for 46) starred with the ball for India. In the final over, Shardul Thakur pulled off a yorker to end the match in the hosts' favour.
Now, India will hope to go 2-0 up in the series when the action shifts to Raipur, while New Zealand will look to level the series to make the final ODI interesting.
India and New Zealand will clash for the first time at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. This in fact will be the first time the venue hosts an international match, having hosted a few IPL, Champions League and Road Safety World Series matches so far.
Here is a look at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh (SVNS) International Stadium Pitch Report and Raipur Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI:
Seating Capacity: 65,000
Number of matches hosted: 6 IPL Matches, 8 CL Matches, 20 RSWS Matches
Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Pitch Report
Like the other Indian wickets, which are batters paradise, the wickets in Raipur too will be the same with the recent T20 games hosted at the venue, seeing average scores of 170, but tend to get slower as the game progresses, meaning the spinners would enjoy bowling here than the pacers, who could also use variations like slower balls and cutters to get something out of the track. This will tempt the captains to bat first and make use of the wicket and then put the pressure on the chasing side with slower bowlers.
Raipur Weather Forecast
The weather forecast for Saturday (January 21) indicates a hot afternoon followed by a little cooler conditions in the evening with max temperature of 32oC dropping to a minimum temperature of 19oC during the playing hours. There is no chance of rain for the whole day and in the lead up to the match as well. So, the match should see no interruption due to weather at least.
Matches: 114
India Won: 56
New Zealand Won: 50
Tied: 1
No Result: 7
Highest Total For India vs New Zealand: 392/4 in 2009
Highest Total For New Zealand vs India: 349/9 in 1999
Highest Run Chase for India vs New Zealand: 321/5 in 2010
Highest Run Chase for New Zealand vs India: 348/6 in 2020
Lowest Total For India vs New Zealand: 88 All Out in 2010
Lowest Total For New Zealand vs India: 79 All Out in 2016
Most Runs for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 1750 runs in 41 innings
Most Runs for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 1385 runs in 34 innings
Most Wickets for India vs New Zealand: Zaheer Khan - 66 wickets in 48 matches
Most Wickets for New Zealand vs India: Tim Southee - 35 wickets in 24 matches
Highest Scorer for India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill - 208 off 149 balls in 2023
Highest Scorer for New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham - 145* off 104 balls in 2022
Best Bowling Innings for India vs New Zealand: Amit Mishra - 5 for 18 in 2016
Best Bowling Innings for New Zealand vs India: Shane Bond - 6 for 19 in 2005
Most Sixes for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 26
Most Sixes for New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor - 18
Most Fours for India vs New Zealand: Sachin Tendulkar - 206
Most Fours for New Zealand: Ross Taylor - 120
Match Date: Saturday, January 21
Match Start Time: 1:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (subscription required)