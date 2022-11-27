India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: Sanju Samson helps ground staff with covers, wins fans hearts

Hamilton, November 27: India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson won fans hearts after he helped the ground staff at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday (November 27) during the rain affected 2nd ODI against New Zealand.

The match ended in no result after persistent rain washed out the game. New Zealand still lead the three-match series 1-0. The final ODI will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday (November 30).

Samson, who was benched for the entire T20I series, got a chance in the first ODI in which he registered 36 in 38 balls as India reached 306 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 307 in Auckland.

But an unbeaten century by Tom Latham and unbeaten knock of 94 by captain Kane Williamson helped the hosts to a 7-wicket win, successfully chasing down the target with 17 balls to spare.

Samson, who was dropped from the playing 11, received mixed response as netizens poked fun at the player and some praised him for his humble gesture. His IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals posted the clip:

In reponse to the video of Samson helping the ground staff, many fans expressed their disappointment at him not getting picked in the second ODI, while some fans praised his humble gesture despite him not being in the playing XI.

One fan replied: "Even if he didn't get chance in 11 , his fan are always stand by him . And he always proves that right. What a human being he is , Inspiration for others too."

While some voiced their opinion on his non inclusion in the playing 11, many fans were emotional in their response for his humble gesture.

Coming back to the 2nd ODI, New Zealand captain Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against India, who were 89 for 1 in 12.5 overs after rain abandoned the match. India had lost the wicket of skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 3.

Shubman Gill (45 not out off 42 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (34 not out off 25 balls) were at the crease when the match was called off. Matt Henry took the only wicket of the match.

Earlier at the toss, Dhawan had said: "We would have bowled first as there's moisture in the wicket. Even in the last game the wicket was seaming for the first 10-15 overs, we got to keep the positive intent and go for the runs."

On team changes, Dhawan added: "We got 2 changes. Instead of Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar comes in and Deepak Hooda comes in place of Sanju Samson."

On strategy, Dhawan said: "We only need 10 percent of improvement and it makes a huge impact and especially in the death bowling, we got to be a bit more smarter."