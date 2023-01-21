India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Toss Report: India won the toss and decide to Bowl first

Raipur, January 21: India are taking on New Zealand in a crunch encounter in Raipur on Saturday. The hosts are already 1-0 up in the series and will aim to secure the series with a win at the SVNS International Stadium in Raipur.

In the last match, it was a run fest. Shubman Gill scored a brilliant double century, while New Zealand came close to getting over the line, but failed to do so despite some destructive batting by Michael Bracewell. They would have taken plenty of positives from that match and will eye a comeback in Raipur, which also becomes the 50th ODI venue of India.

India vs New Zealand Toss Report:

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to Bowl first. Rohit took a long pause before confirming his decision to bowl, and he says he kind of forgot what he was supposed to do.

India vs New Zealand Playing 11s:

India have gone with the same team while the Kiwis have also opted to go with the same team.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain/wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner