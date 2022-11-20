India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Mount Maunganui: Hourly Weather Forecast for November 20

Mount Maunganui, Nov 20: India face New Zealand in the second of the three-match T20I series in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20) and everyone is hoping for some action after the first game was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Wellington.

India skipper Hardik Pandya and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looked visibly disappointed as inclement weather kept them inside and eventually the game got washed out on Friday (November 18).

The teams have arrived in Tauranga and are hoping for clear skies but to everyone's disappointment, the weather forecast isn't very heartening here. There is a strong possibility of a washout on Sunday as the met department has predicted heavy showers before the start of play while the temperatures hover around 15-21 degrees Celsius.

As per Accuweather, the forecast in Mount Maunganui for Sunday will be: "mostly cloudy; brief morning showers, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a couple of soaking showers."

The hourly weather update on Accuweather states that it will start raining in Mount Maunganui in the early hours, and in the afternoon between 12-2 PM. There is also a forecast of the second spell of drizzle in the evening around 4 PM.

While the match starts at 7:30 PM local time (12 noon IST) and rains are likely to lighten during the course of the match. In that case, it might boil down to the ground conditions and if the infield and outfield are wet the match officials might call off the match deeming the ground unfit for players.

The match might have a delayed start with overs reduced, should the ground staff works harder and make it game-ready.

Both teams will keep a close eye on the weather and field the playing elevens accordingly. A rain-curtailed match will force the captains to focus on certain utility players who can contribute with the bat, as well as with the ball.