India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Christchurch Hagley Oval Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats

Christchurch, November 28: India will face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI here at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday (November 30).

New Zealand had won the first ODI at Auckland by a crushing 7-wicket margin while the second ODI at Hamilton was washed out after just 12 overs into India’s innings.

Both India and New Zealand will be eager to end up on the right side of the result at Christchurch and here we are looking at Christchurch weather, Hagley Oval pitch report and ODI stats ahead of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI.