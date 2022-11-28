India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Christchurch Hagley Oval Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length, Stats
Christchurch, November 28: India will face New Zealand in the 3rd ODI here at the Hagley Oval on Wednesday (November 30).
New Zealand had won the first ODI at Auckland by a crushing 7-wicket margin while the second ODI at Hamilton was washed out after just 12 overs into India’s innings.
Both India and New Zealand will be eager to end up on the right side of the result at Christchurch and here we are looking at Christchurch weather, Hagley Oval pitch report and ODI stats ahead of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI.
India have never played an ODI match at this venue. New Zealand have played 11 matches and won 10 of them, while losing another.
Highest total: 341/9 by Scotland
Lowest Total: 117 all out, Sri Lanka.
Most runs: Martin Guptill: 421
Highest score: Callum McLeod: 175
Most 6s: Martin Guptill: 19
Most 100s: Tom Latham: 2
Highest partnership: M Ali / I Bell: 172
Most wickets: Trent Boult: 18
Best bowling: Trent Boult: 7/34
Established: 1851
Capacity: 18000
Hagley Oval Boundary length: 65x70M
Hagley Oval average ODI score: 247
The Hagley Oval pitch often assists the batters in white ball formats. The outfield here too is very good giving full value to the shots of batters. The pitch here often stays true and that also helps a pacers a bit especially in the early stages where they can find some bounce and movement.
The highest point of temperature on November 30 is pegged at 18 degrees. The whole of this India’s tour to New Zealand has been under the mercy of weather and Wednesday (November 30) is too no different. There is an hour of rain is predicted on the match day with the intensity reaching on 0.9 MM. There is 7 per cent chances of thunderstorms and 92 per cent cloud cover on Wednesday. But we can hope for a good amount of match and a result unlike what had happened in Napier a couple of days ago.