India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Christchurch, November 29: India will face New Zealand in the 3rd and series-deciding ODI at the Hagley Oval here on Wednesday (November 30).
New Zealand are leading the three-match series 1-0 courtesy their win in the first ODI, and they will be eager to finish as the series winner.
India will be keen to level the ODI series before leaving the New Zealand shores.
So, here is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.
India’s ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen.
New Zealand ODI Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Tim Southee.
India: 1. Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Deepak Hooda / Sanju Samson, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Deepak Chahar 9 Umran Malik, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Finn Allen, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Daryl Mitchell, 5 Glenn Phillips, 6 Tom Latham, 7 Mitchell Santner, 8 Adam Milne / Michael Bracewell, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Lockie Ferguson, 11 Matt Henry.
Dream11 Prediction: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Devon Conway, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Kane Williamson, 5 Tom Latham, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Tim Southee, 9 Umran Malik, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Lockie Ferguson.
Captain: Kane Williamson, Vice-Captain: Tom Latham, Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway.
Rain curtailed what could have been an exciting ODI at Hamilton after just 12 overs into India innings but the Kiwis are already 1-0 up after their win in the first match. In the ODI format, Kiwis look a rather more settled unit and their familiarity with the conditions too needed to be counted. So we will think that New Zealand have that little edge going to the series decider.