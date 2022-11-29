India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Christchurch, November 29: India will face New Zealand in the 3rd and series-deciding ODI at the Hagley Oval here on Wednesday (November 30).

New Zealand are leading the three-match series 1-0 courtesy their win in the first ODI, and they will be eager to finish as the series winner.

India will be keen to level the ODI series before leaving the New Zealand shores.

So, here is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction.