India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

India will be taking on New Zealand in the 3rd and final ODI of the series in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).

The hosts have already clinched the series after their dominating victory in Raipur and will be aiming to complete a clean sweep of the Kiwis.

With the series already wrapped, the Indian team management will be tempted to make some changes and hand opportunities to some of the peripheral characters in the team. The likes of Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar will be keen to get a chance.

In the first match, Shubman Gill was the star of the show for the home side as he became the fifth Indian batter to score a double hundred in ODI cricket. Michael Bracewell gave India a scare with some outstanding hitting, but Rohit Sharma and his team prevailed in the end. While India destroyed New Zealand for just 108 runs in the 2nd match and won the tie comfortably by 8 wickets.

India vs New Zealand Full Squads India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik. New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner. India and New Zealand Probable Starting XI India can make some changes given the series is already in the pocket. The likes of Umran Malik can be given a go while the same goes for Shahbaz Ahmed. Batter Rajat Patidar is yet to get a game despite being in the squad couple of times, so it can be a lucky day for him as well. New Zealand would also be poised to make some changes to their squad. India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Mohd. Siraj New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (C & wk), Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Ish Sodhi, Henry Shipley, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner Advertisement Dream11 Fantasy Tips and Teams Again, the emphasis must be on fielding an India-heavy team as that will give the maximum yield for the user. But there should be some key Kiwi players also. Team 1: Wicketkeeper:Finn Allen Batters: Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Hardik Pandya Bowlers: Umran Malik, Henry Shipley, Mohd Siraj Captain:Shubman Gill Vice-Captain:Suryakumar Yadav Team 2 Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell, Shardul Thakur Bowlers:Yuzvendra Chahal, Blair Tickner, Mohammed Siraj Captain: Rohit Sharma Vice Captain:Hardik Pandya

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match Prediction:

India, given already won the series, would be eyeing a whitewash. Rahul Dravid and co. has every chance to become the no. 1 ODI team in the World if they complete the clean sweep and they are going to go for it. The Blackcaps had a disappointing outing in Raipur and although they aim to rectify that, it looks like India will prevail yet again and complete an emphatic 3-0 drubbing.