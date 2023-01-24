India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Centurions Rohit, Gill, bowlers shine as hosts clean sweep series

India completed a comprehensive series win with a 90-run victory over New Zealand in the 3rd ODI in Indore on Tuesday (January 24).

With the win, India clinched the series 3-0 and now are at the top of the ICC ODI rankings. This was also India's 7th consecutive bilateral ODI series win at home, which dates back to December 2019.

Rohit and Gill continue batting Supremacy:

India were put into bat by New Zealand skipper Tom Latham. Rohit Sharma (101 off 85 balls) and Shubman Gill (112 off 78 balls) scored hundreds each to give India a solid start. The Indian captain scored his 30th ODI century, which came after a gap of more than 3 years, while Shubman Gill continued his fantastic form with his 2nd century in this series.