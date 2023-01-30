India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast & Record

Team India will look to seal the series when they clash with New Zealand in the third and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1).

Hardik Pandya-led India suffered a 21-run defeat in series opener at the JCSA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday (January 27).

However, the hosts levelled the series with a 6-wicket win over the visitors in a low-scoring thriller at BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday (January 29).

After all-round bowling effort restricted Mitchell Santner's Kiwis to 99/8 in their allotted 20 overs, the Men in Blue were made to work all way into the penultimate ball of the match to secure victory on a pitch which Pandya labelled as a "shocker".

Arshdeep Singh, who had a bad outing in the first T20I, was the top wicket-taker for India, who were guided across the line by skipper Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav.

Now, the action shifts to Ahmedabad and both sides will hope for a better wicket to play a T20 match in the series decider.

The two sides will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium Stadium for the first time in the shortest format, but the hosts have played at the venue six times so far in T20Is.

Here is a look at the Narendra Modi Stadium Stats, Record, Pitch Report and Ahmedabad Weather Forecast ahead of India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: