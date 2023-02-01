India Vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Ahmedabad, Jan 31: Team India will take on a strong New Zealand side in the third and deciding T20I on Wednesday (February 1) at Narendra Modi International Stadium.

The Hardik Pandya-led side, having a relatively younger top order, will be under pressure to pull off yet another series win at home.

Team News: India

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Rahul Tripathi have failed to impress with the bat in the first two games in the absence of senior pros Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

The Men in Blue will not be playing a T20I for the next few months after the Ahmedabad fixture. The youngsters, therefore, have another opportunity to make a statement before the focus shifts to the five-day format.

Both Kishan and Gill - who seem to have proven their credentials in the ODIs - have looked mere shadows of themselves in the T20Is and have failed to replicate their exploits from the 50-over format to the shortest format. Tripathi, who got a chance at number three, has wasted chances that have come his way and failed to cement his spot at number three, which is a regular spot of Kohli.

In the bowling department, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav playing together have helped India build pressure on the opposition. After struggling with no-balls, Arshdeep Singh was back to his frugal best in Lucknow and that should give him a lot of confidence going into the decider.

With the series on the line, Pandya might not be too inclined to change the playing eleven despite the clamour for the inclusion of Prithvi Shaw.

Team News: New Zealand

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be expecting more from their middle order. Sensing an opportunity to win a rare series in India, the Blackcaps will be highly motivated for the challenge.

They would also be aiming to forget the disappointing batting effort in Lucknow having posted their lowest-ever T20I total against India but the skipper must be pretty happy with the way his bowlers responded and took the game to the very last over.

Devon Conway has been the most important batter for the visitors on this tour and the southpaw will look to finish the tour on a high.

Their spin-bowling all-rounders have troubled Indian batters and would be aiming to push the hosts on the back foot once again.

India T20I Squad vs New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

New Zealand T20I Squad vs India: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper, Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.

Probable Playing XIs for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Dream11 Fantasy Teams for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

Team 1:

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Finn Allen, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Michael Bracewell

Captain: Michael Bracewell

Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya

Team 2:

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rahul Tripathi, Daryl Mitchell, Deepak Hooda, Mark Chapman

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ish Sodhi, Arshdeep Singh, Blair Tickner

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Mitchell Santner

Captain: Washington Sundar

Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Match Prediction

India will need to win to remain unbeaten in a bilateral series at home, while the Kiwis will be looking to win an elusive series on Indian soil and earn a big distinction. In the six T20Is played at this venue so far, teams have had an equal win-loss ratio in both as three games have been won batting first and vice versa. So, the toss may not play a very crucial role here. Hardik - who will be leading India for the first time after lifting the IPL 2022 title at this very ground - would be aiming to continue his winning streak and make Ahmedabad a happy hunting ground. But New Zealand will prove a challenging opponent to get past.