India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Napier McLean Park Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. T20 Stats at McLean Park

India have never played a T20I match at Napier.

Highest total: 241/3 by England

Lowest total: 141/8 by Bangladesh

Most runs: Dawid Malan: 103

Highest score: Dawid Malan: 103

Most 6s: Eoin Morgan: 7

Highest partnership: E Morgan / D Malan: 182

Most wickets: Tim Southee: 5

Best bowling: Matthew Parkinson: 4/47

2. McLean Park Info

Established: 1911

Capacity: 20000

Average T20 score: 171

Boundary Length: 65x70 metre

3. McLean Park pitch report

The pitch at the McLean Park is often regarded as one of the best batting surfaces in New Zealand, and in fact anywhere in the world. The drainage system in this ground is world class, which is surprising for a venue that is also being used for rugby.

There are only 5 T20Is were played at this venue, and a high average score indicates its batsmen-friendly nature. At times, the pitch slows down as the match progresses. The bowlers can bank on the larger dimensions of this ground, and hope that some of the shots will find the fielders.

4. Napier weather forecast November 22

The weather has played a very important part in the on-going series between India and New Zealand. So, a lot of people will be eager to know the wether pattern of Napier on Tuesday (November 22). The peak temperature is an unusually high of 28 degrees while the lowest mark is 14 degrees. So, the weather remains rather warm in Napier and in the night there is a prediction for 19 per cent rain but more or less it will occur outside the match hours. The cloud cover is 97 per cent.