India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: India win the Toss and choose to Bat; Umran Malik Comes In

India are taking on New Zealand in the 3rd T20I in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1).

The Narendra Modi Stadium will determine the fate of the series as the teams are locked on 1-1 after the first two games.

India lost the first match in Ranchi, but managed to get over the line in a difficult encounter in Lucknow to restore parity.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Toss Report:

India captain Hardik Pandya won the Toss and has decided to Bat first.

"We're going to bat first. Want to put some runs and take the game from there. Looks like a very good wicket, we played here in the IPL final where the ball did a bit more in the second innings. Tough on the batters in the last two games, but credit to them for the approach they have shown. One change - Umran comes in for Yuzi because this surface looks like it will help the fast bowlers," India captain Hardik Pandya said after winning the toss.