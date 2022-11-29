India vs New Zealand: Nostalgia surges as ex coach John Wright meets Laxman, Kaif, Zaheer, Bahutule

Christchurch, November 29: The India cricket team members, who are in New Zealand for a white ball series, and former players on Tuesday (November 29) had a rather surprise visitor in their hotel.

Former India coach John Wright visited some of his old wards who are there in New Zealand in various capacities.

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif shared the the pictures of their meeting with Wright through his official twitter handle.

“Look who we met in New Zealand. Warm, wise and humble Mr John Wright. We recalled old days, shared life updates and pulled his leg. Coach time to sell your 20-year-old car now,” Kaif wrote in his handle while sharing the pictures of them meeting Wright.

Wright met his former wards who have moved away from playing days a while ago. Kaif, who made his debut in 2000 under Wright, is now a media pundit while former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan, who also made his debut under Wright’s coaching tenure, is also an expert for media channels.

However, two former India cricketers have now followed Wright in his footsteps as coach. VVS Laxman, who had flowered as a batter under Wright’s coaching, is now the coach of India, standing in for Rahul Dravid.

Otherwise too, Laxman coaches India A and monitor the activities of National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. Former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule too has turned to coaching and is currently working at the NCA.