India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Report Card of India Players, Hits and Flops

1. Rohit Sharma -- 8.5/10

Rohit Sharma finally ended his century drought in the final ODI against New Zealand. The Indian captain had some fantastic starts but finally got his elusive hundred in Indore. He scored a total of 186 runs in the series at an average of 62.

2. Shubman Gill -- 10/10

Shubman Gill has had a sublime series against the Kiwis. The batter scored 360 runs in the series, thus equaling the record of Babar Azam as most runs in a three-match ODI series. He scored a fantastic double hundred in Hyderabad, and backed that up with another stellar knock in the final ODI in Indore.

3. Virat Kohli -- 4/10

Virat Kohli had a disappointing outing as the legendary batter managed only 55 runs in the series. He was energetic as always on the field. He came into batting mostly after Rohit and Gill's brilliance in both the matches where India batted first, but struggled to kickstart himself.

4. Ishan Kishan -- 3/10

A series to forget for the Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan. The southpaw failed miserably with the bat as he managed just 30 runs with the willow. He did some decent job behind the stumps but the swashbuckler will have to contribute more with the bat.

5. Suryakumar Yadav -- 3.5/10

Suryakumar Yadav also failed to hit his gear in the ODI series. Despite getting a platform to unleash, he couldn't manage to get going. The dashing batter scored just 45 runs in the 2 innings that he batted, and will be hoping to come good in the upcoming assignments.

6. Hardik Pandya -- 7.5/10

Hardik Pandya showed his multidimensional features in the series as the all-rounder did well both with bat and ball. He scored a fantastic fifty (54 off 36 balls) in the 3rd match, while picking up 4 wickets across the three matches.

Although there were concerns over his fitness issue, at least he looked comfortable in this series, which is a massive positive for the team management.

7. Shardul Thakur -- 7.5/10

Shardul Thakur showed his bowling prowess in this series, and also contributed with the bat when he got an opportunity. He was adjudged player of the match in the 3rd ODI as he changed the course of the match with three quick wickets in two overs. Overall, Shardul picked up 6 wickets in the series, joint-highest along with Kuldeep Yadav.

8. Washington Sundar -- 4/10

Washington Sundar played all three matches but never got a proper opportunity either with the bat or ball. He bowled 16 overs across the three matches and just picked up 2 wickets, while not doing much with the bat either. The 23-year-old could have make use of the long handle in Indore, but failed to do so.

9. Mohammed Shami -- 8/10

Mohammed Shami picked up 4 wickets in two matches and showed his lethal self in Raipur when the Kiwis rattled in front of his fiery spell. The pacer although was a touch expensive in the first match, came back strong and will be important in the upcoming Test series against Australia.

10. Kuldeep Yadav -- 8/10

Kuldeep weaved his magic with the ball once again and trapped the Kiwi batters. The 6 wickets in the three matches with a decent economy (5.47) may not have rejuvenated his chances completely, but surely that is a step forward after a long exile from the Indian team.

11. Mohammed Siraj -- 9.5/10

Mohammed Siraj's name has become synonymous with wickets in recent times. The pacer frightened the Kiwis with his accurate bowling and gave India regular wickets at the start of the powerplay. He picked up 5 wickets in two matches and was undoubtedly the best bowler in the series. Siraj's certain elevation in the form will be a huge boost for India ahead of the busy schedule.