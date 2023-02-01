India vs New Zealand: Theres no fatigue in playing for India, says Shubman Gill

Indian opener Shubman Gill, who scored the highest individual scored by an Indian in T20Is, made his intentions clear that he wants to play for India in all three formats saying that he is not feeling any fatigue in scoring runs in all three formats.

"It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big," said Shubman during the presentation ceremony. "Didn't happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now. Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes. Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me.

"When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats."

Meanwhile, skipper Hardik Pandya was adjudged the man of tournament after the player scored 17-ball 30 and then delivered a 4-16 spell with the new ball in the series decider in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Pandya dedicated the award to the support staff of Indian cricket team while vouching to continue to play cricket for India on his own terms as a player and as a captain.

Advertisement

"I don't mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I'm happy for all of them," said Pandya.

"(On doing things out of the box) Not to be honest, I always play the game like this. I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule - if I go down, I will go down on my terms.

"We've spoken about taking challenges. When we played the IPL final, we felt the second innings was more spicy but on this surface today I wanted to make it a normal game because it was a decider. Hence, we batted first. Hopefully, we can continue performing like this."

Losing captain Mitchell Santner admitted that losing too many wickets in the powerplay sealed their fate as it was too hard to recover once five wickets fell in the first five overs.

"It was disappointing. It would be nice to take the trophy but credit to India, they played outstanding. Some of their guys are in great nick at the moment. It is tough to win when you lose 5 in the powerplay," said Santner.

"It can be challenging when the ball is swinging. If you look at the way India played, they took their time early on and when it got flat, they really had a go at us.

"(On the World Cup later this year) I guess that time of the year there will be some dew around, most teams might bowl first. We've seen some great wickets, if it is like that in October it will be a great World Cup to be part of and to learn. I think 320 would be the score we'd want to restrict teams to then."