India vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation Info

India's home dominance in the ODI format has continued with another scintillating victory over New Zealand in Raipur on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts were magnificent on the day and completed a dominant 8-wicket victory to clinch the series in style.

The Kiwis were bundled out for just 108 runs as Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets. In reply, Indian captain Rohit Sharma gave a blazing start as he completed his 48th ODI fifty. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 to steer India home and secure the series.

This is also the 7th bilateral ODI series win in a row for India against New Zealand at home.

India vs New Zealand Post-Match Presentation:

Here is the Full List of Awards from the match-

Ambuja Strongest Performer of the Match - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma got the award for his blistering knock and hitting the longest six of the match that travelled 84 metres. He also got the 48th ODI fifty of his career and ensured India's chase had no hiccups.

Dream11 Gamechanger of the Match - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya got the award for his outstanding bowling and a fantastic catch to dismiss Devon Conway.

Hyundai Ionic 5 Powerplayer Award - Mohammed Shami

Outstanding performance in the Power Play as he had a spell of 5 for 2 in his four overs during the powerplay.

Advertisement