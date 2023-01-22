India vs NZ: Three Changes India can make in the 3rd ODI
The overwhelming domination of the Indian team in home conditions was yet again quite evident as the men in blue completed a series win against New Zealand with a match to spare.
This was India's 7th consecutive ODI Bilateral Series win at home, dating back to December 2019. Apart from the utter dominance, India have continued producing emerging talents from the conveyor belt of production and have gifted some amazing players in the recent past.
But there are still some fabulous players who are yet to get their due chance in the India colours. With the series wrapped up, Indian team management can give those players a chance to test themselves. Here are the Three names that can come in in the next match-
Replacing:Shardul Thakur
Why:
Umran Malik has been a serial performer for India in the past couple of series. He did well in the recent T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, but hasn't managed an opportunity in the first two games against the Kiwis. With someone as talented as Umran, Indian team management will have to use the speedster properly and they can definitely try the Kashmiri hotshot in Indore. Shardul Thakur has mostly been a third seamer for India, and replacing him won't disturb the balance for the team.
Replacing:Washington Sundar
Why:
Shahbaz Ahmed has only played 3 ODIs for India. He made his debut against South Africa in October last year and his last game came against Bangladesh in last December. The Bengal all-rounder has bowled decently so far in those matches and has also bowled at an economy of under 5 in all three matches. He is also a handy batter and can use the handle efficiently. With Sundar getting the opportunity in the first couple of games, it won't be any harm to try out Shahbaz for the final match. His left-arm spin will add diversity in the attack, while his batting lower down the order can be a nice weapon to have in the Arsenal of the Indian team.
Replacing:Kuldeep Yadav
Why:
Although the concept of KulCha has become almost non-existent these days, it will be nice to see both the prime spinners bowing in tandem some day. But quite clearly, it is not going to be an immediate thing. With India focusing more on multi-faceted players, they can't afford both the spinners in the team. Kuldeep has picked up 3 wickets in the first two matches, but can make way for his mate Chahal for the final game. The leg-spinner played only one game in the Sri Lanka series and fared quite ordinarily. With the World Cup on the horizon, he will have to step up and the team management may give him a chance to today things up against the Blackcaps on Tuesday.