India vs NZ: Three Changes India can make in the 3rd ODI

1. Umran Malik

Replacing:Shardul Thakur

Why:



Umran Malik has been a serial performer for India in the past couple of series. He did well in the recent T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, but hasn't managed an opportunity in the first two games against the Kiwis. With someone as talented as Umran, Indian team management will have to use the speedster properly and they can definitely try the Kashmiri hotshot in Indore. Shardul Thakur has mostly been a third seamer for India, and replacing him won't disturb the balance for the team.

2. Shahbaz Ahmed

Replacing:Washington Sundar

Why:

Shahbaz Ahmed has only played 3 ODIs for India. He made his debut against South Africa in October last year and his last game came against Bangladesh in last December. The Bengal all-rounder has bowled decently so far in those matches and has also bowled at an economy of under 5 in all three matches. He is also a handy batter and can use the handle efficiently. With Sundar getting the opportunity in the first couple of games, it won't be any harm to try out Shahbaz for the final match. His left-arm spin will add diversity in the attack, while his batting lower down the order can be a nice weapon to have in the Arsenal of the Indian team.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal

Replacing:Kuldeep Yadav

Why:

Although the concept of KulCha has become almost non-existent these days, it will be nice to see both the prime spinners bowing in tandem some day. But quite clearly, it is not going to be an immediate thing. With India focusing more on multi-faceted players, they can't afford both the spinners in the team. Kuldeep has picked up 3 wickets in the first two matches, but can make way for his mate Chahal for the final game. The leg-spinner played only one game in the Sri Lanka series and fared quite ordinarily. With the World Cup on the horizon, he will have to step up and the team management may give him a chance to today things up against the Blackcaps on Tuesday.