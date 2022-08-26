India vs Pakistan: 4 Key Battles That Will Determine The Winner In Asia Cup 2022 Match

Dubai, August 26: India and Pakistan will add a fresh chapter to their long rivalry on August 28 when they face each other in the group stages of the Asia Cup 2022.

Some personal battles between classy cricketers from both the sides will go a long way in determining the course of this India vs Pakistan match.

Both India and Pakistan have some high profile names in their line up such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan along with Yuzvendra Chahal and Haris Rauf and they will be eager to rise to the occasion.

ASIA CUP 2022 SPECIAL PAGE

India will want to protect their good head to head record against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and the team led by Rohit is in good form too winning series against Ireland, West Indies and England, all away from home.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pakistan, on the other hand, will have to contend with less amount of T20 match practice than their counterparts from Pakistan. But Pakistan will pin their hopes on a fiery line-up to score another win over India in an ICC tournament.

Here is then 4 key battles of this India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match.