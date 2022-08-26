India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Dubai, August 26: India and Pakistan will come against each other in the Asia Cup 2022 match on Sunday (August 28).
As it is the case with any India vs Pakistan match, this one too will attract a billion views from fans across the globe.
Arm yourself for this match with the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and Match prediction details by MyKhel.
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma (c), 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Pakistan: 1 Fakhar Zaman, 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Babar Azam (c), 4 Khushdil Shah, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Haris Rauf, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Usman Qadir, 11 Shahnawaz Dahani.
Dream11 team: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Mohammad Rizwan, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam, Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan.
Both India and Pakistan are evenly matched sides. The absence of pacers Shaheen Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah have taken a bit of sheen out of this contest but still the two teams have some very good players in their ranks. Pakistan have not played many T20I matches in the run-up to the Asia Cup 2022. But India have faced England, Ireland and West Indies recently in T20I series and have emerged victorious. This background may gave India a slight edge in the match.