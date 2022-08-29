India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar power Men In Blue to victory

Dubai, August 28: India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note here on Sunday (August 28).

Once India restricted Pakistan to 147 on a helpful pitch at the Dubai International Stadium, India were expected to chase it down.

But the task was not easy as Pakistan pacers extracted enough life from the trampoline to keep India batters honest.

Virat Kohli, playing his 100th T20I, played a solid innings but it was Hardik Pandya who made all the difference, picking up three wickets and then producing a force innings off 33 with the bat to guide India home.

Earlier, Bhuvneshwar Kumar grabbed 4 wickets to ensure that Pakistan's total will remain sub-par but India had to survive a few heart-in-the-mouth moment like the first-ball dismissal of KL Rahul to etch a win.

“We know they have a very good bowling attack and they don't give loose balls. We wanted to take it deep. I could've finished the game - left-arm spinner vs me - but Hardik did it. He knew his strengths and I was also looking to play positively and give him the strike,” said Ravindra Jadeja to host broadcaster Star Sports after the match.

Fiery and tight bowling spells by Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar helped India bundled out arch-rival Pakistan for 147 in a blockbuster clash in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022.