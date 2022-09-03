India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022: Preview: India, Pakistan eye bright beginning to Super 4

Dubai, September 3: Another high-octane India vs Pakistan clash is set for Sunday (September 4), as both the teams will be looking forward to making the best out of their opening Super 4 match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

India head into the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 with a clean record, they are at the top of the table with two wins in two matches and four points in Group A.

While Pakistan is in the second position with one win in two matches and two points.

Notably, India and Pakistan had clashed in a moderate-scoring thriller in the group stage. This was a match which opened their campaigns at the Asia Cup 2022.

India made a winning start to its title defence by defeating Pakistan by five wickets. Hardik Pandya (3/25) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) had helped in bundling out Pakistan for 147 in 19.5 overs.

Rizwan was Pakistan's top scorer with 43. Chasing 148, Virat Kohli (35), Ravindra Jadeja (35) and Hardik Pandya (33 not out) made contributions that guided Team India to a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.

Mohammed Nawaz (3/33) and Naseem Shah (2/27) delivered solid performances for their side with the ball.

But now, the stakes are high this time around. Both teams are looking forward to start their Super Four Phase with a victory which will make their road to the Asia Cup final easier. Fans are also praying that both Asian giants do well going ahead so that they battle it out in the final as well.

Indian top order consisting of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have to deliver their best in this match.

While Virat seems to have shed some rustiness after his unbeaten 59 not out against Hong Kong, openers Rahul and Rohit are still struggling to give a positive start and make the most out of their power play.

For Rohit, the task will be to get among the runs again while for Rahul, it will be not only about scoring, but also maintaining a healthy strike rate. Indian middle order has shown more reliability as of late. Likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda have stepped up and taken responsibility whenever they needed to.

Swashbuckling batters like Suryakumar, Hardik, Pant will be looking forward to showcasing their wide variety of strokes against a quality Pakistan attack.

Indian bowling has been good largely, with likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya delivering not only key wickets, but also economic spells.

Pacer Avesh Khan's expensive outing against Hong Kong, in which he conceded 53 runs in four overs, is a cause of worry. It will be interesting if Avesh gets the backing of team management despite being leaking runs with the ball as of late.

Ravindra Jadeja, India's most trusted all-rounder will miss out due to an injury and his side will miss his services in all three departments on the field dearly. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel (who has replaced an injured Ravindra Jadeja) will also be looking to be as dominant as pacers on UAE pitches, which have largely benefited India's pace attack.

Coming to Pakistan, they are heading into the match with their morale high after crushing Hong Kong by 155-runs.

Though their dependency on star batter Babar Azam is a concern, it was great seeing the likes of Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman and Khusdil Shah making up for Azam's underwhelming performance and scoring runs.