India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Dubai, September 4: India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match here on Sunday (September 4) and once again a billion eyes will be zeroing in on this contest, which has myriad angles.
India had won the first round sparring when they defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the group stage, and the latter will be eyeing a comeback.
So, here is a tool kit for the India vs Pakistan match such as squads, dream11, possible playing 11 and match prediction.
India squad for Asia Cup:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
Pakistan squad for Asia Cup: Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul / Rishabh Pant, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Khushdil Shah, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Shadab Khan, 7 Asif Ali, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Haris Rauf, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Shahnawaz Dahani.
Dream 11 team: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Mohammad Rizwan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Khushdil Shah, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Nawaz, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain: Rohit Sharma, 2 Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya, Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan.
Pakistan demolished minnows Hong Kong to enter the Super 4 but against India it will not be that easy for them. Even then the bowling attack of Pakistan is a notch above India’s, as showed against HK. But India has a batting line-up that can negate it, and the overall strength make us pick India as favourites in the Super 4 clash.