India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Dubai, September 4: India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match here on Sunday (September 4) and once again a billion eyes will be zeroing in on this contest, which has myriad angles.

India had won the first round sparring when they defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets in the group stage, and the latter will be eyeing a comeback.

So, here is a tool kit for the India vs Pakistan match such as squads, dream11, possible playing 11 and match prediction.