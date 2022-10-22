India vs Pakistan: Early arrival in Australia will help us in the T20 World Cup 2022, says Rohit Sharma

Melbourne, October 21: India arrived at Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in advance, camping in Perth and playing warm-up matches in Brisbane.

India skipper Rohit Sharma believed that the extra time spend Down Under will come handy for the team in terms of acclimatisation as a few players have not had the taste of Australian conditions ahead of the World Cup.

“When you go on big tours, you need to prepare well, especially when you travel outside India. You need to have time in hand to prepare the way you want to prepare, because it takes time.

“A lot of the guys are not used to playing in foreign conditions, be it Australia, South Africa, England, New Zealand, and all those countries.

“It's always nice to have time in hand, and this was a conscious effort from the team management, BCCI, that come the big tournament, we want to have time in hand to prepare ourselves, and the talk of having time in hand started right after the last World Cup.

We said, we know where the World Cup is happening, and we made a very conscious decision of going to Australia a little earlier than expected because we were supposed to play the series against South Africa which unfortunately we all had to miss to prepare for this big event.

That is something that was happening in the background right after the World Cup. We know how key the preparation is. A lot of the guys who are part of this team have not been to Australia, so that was also one of the reasons we wanted to come here early.

We had a great time in Perth. We were there for nine days, and then we came to Brisbane. We prepared, we played a couple of practice games in Perth just to get used to the conditions, the pitches. Obviously you can't travel all around Australia and play on all pitches, but we could get whatever we could get.

I thought Perth was the right time for us to start. Obviously, the time difference is not too much, also, so you can easily get acclimatized to the time zone, and that was also one of the reasons.

I thought the way we went about the entire Perth leg was good for us. We could specifically focus on certain things when it comes to batting, and the bowlers could work on certain things for all this unique time, and we were lucky enough to get those time in hand to prepare ourselves and come here in Melbourne,” said Rohit in the pre-match press meet on Saturday (October 22).