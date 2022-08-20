India vs Pakistan: H2H in Asia Cup, Results Of 14 Matches from 1984 to 2018

Dubai, August 20: India and Pakistan will renew their cricketing rivalry on August 28 when they face off against each other in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Both the teams will be eager to get their cards right in this match as a billion eyes will be following this match.

This will be the 15th time India will be playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup since its inception in 1984. Here is the history of previous 14 matches between these two neighbours in the Asia Cup.