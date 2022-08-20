India vs Pakistan: H2H in Asia Cup, Results Of 14 Matches from 1984 to 2018


IND vs PAK: H2H, Asia Cup -- 14 matches

Dubai, August 20: India and Pakistan will renew their cricketing rivalry on August 28 when they face off against each other in the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Both the teams will be eager to get their cards right in this match as a billion eyes will be following this match.

This will be the 15th time India will be playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup since its inception in 1984. Here is the history of previous 14 matches between these two neighbours in the Asia Cup.

1. India vs Pakistan H2H, Asia Cup

India and Pakistan have played 14 times against each other in the Asia Cup since 1984 to 2018. One match was ended in no result. In the remaining 13 matches, India have won 8 times and Pakistan have won 5 matches.

2. India vs Pakistan, Previous matches in Asia Cup

1. 1984: India beat Pakistan, 54 runs

2. 1988: India beat Pakistan, 4 wickets

3. 1995: Pakistan beat India, 97 runs

4. 1997: No result

5. 2000: Pakistan beat India, 44 runs

6. 2004: Pakistan beat India, 59 runs

7. 2008: India beat Pakistan, 6 wickets

8. 2008: Pakistan beat India, 8 wickets

9. 2010: India beat Pakistan, 3 wickets

10. 2012: India beat Pakistan, 6 wickets

11. 2014: Pakistan beat India, 1 wicket

12. 2016: India beat Pakistan, 6 wickets

13. 2018: India beat Pakistan, 8 wickets

14. 2018: India beat Pakistan, 9 wickets

3. Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standbys: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

4 Asia Cup 2022 live telecast in India

The Asia Cup 2022 will be telecasted live through Star Sports Networks while the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

Published On August 20, 2022

