India vs Pakistan: Hardik is a vital asset for India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4, says Dasgupta

September 3: Another India vs Pakistan match is on our way as the neighbours will face each other in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 on Sunday (September 4).

India had emerged victorious in the group stage clash, when they defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets. So, there will be whole lot for fans to look forward to when these teams meet again days apart.

Here former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta previews the match for MyKhel.

The India vs Pakistan cricket match: “An India vs Pakistan cricket match has always delivered higher than the expectations. It doesn’t matter when or where they are playing…but it’s always full of drama and excitement. When you are playing against Pakistan, you should always play with some extra effort on the ground. And then we have this full buzz inside and outside the stadium. Last Sunday, India had won a close match. But now Pakistan batsman have come back to form. This might be the a close encounter too.

The Hardik Pandya factor: “These days Hardik is the main asset of the team. The way he bowled against Pakistan in the group match was phenomenal. I think, he was not feeling confident in his bowling before the IPL. But from mid IPL 2022 season, he started bowling his full quota of overs, and showed some good results too. He bowled well when India toured for some overseas T20s.

And apart from bowling, Hardik scores big runs in number 5 or 6 positions, and it helps India to set a big score on the board. When India needs 15 runs per over in slog overs, he’s the player in him you can keep the faith and expect the desired results.

Hardik has that leadership quality too. He can lead India’s bowling unit in the nearest future, I think. His performance will be a vital for India, not just against Pakistan but in future matches as well.”