India vs Pakistan: India Playing 11 (Predicted) for the Asia Cup 2022 match on August 28

Dubai, August 12: India and Pakistan will renew their rivalry on the cricket field in the Asia Cup 2022 when these two familiar rivals face each other on August 28 at Dubai.

Unlike in the past, the current generation cricketers do not engage in pre-match verbal war or take this particular match as a do-or-die situation.

But there is still a lot of hoopla around the match in social media as fans and a few former cricketers whip up a frenzy, or at least try to, around an India vs Pakistan match.

Even they know that it is more artificial than organic. However, it cannot be denied that these two teams do not want to lose to each other, but now play with more mutual respect without crossing some obvious boundaries.

It also cannot be overlooked that an India vs Pakistan match can bring millions of eyeballs to the broadcast company, hence the stakes of the match has only been stable if not touched a higher point.

As part of MyKhel build up to the India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022, we are taking a look at what could be the India Playing 11 on August 28.