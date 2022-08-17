India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant says players little nervous ahead of Asia Cup 2022 match, calls it normal

Mumbai, August 17: The Asia Cup 2022 is about a week away from use and the tournament will be a build up proper to the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia across October and November.

With a few berth up for grabs for the big event and the Asia Cup 2022 acting as an audition room, India’s wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant says the tournament will have a lot of significance.

The occasion has been made an even graver one as India will face Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup 2022 match on August 28.

So, there will be a lot of focus on the match as well and it is inevitable because Pakistan had defeated India by 10 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the teams’ last meeting on a cricket field.

“That it is bound to happen, a little bit nervous. But there is no reason to worry. Each and every team will be nervous before the big match and series. This is our first match with Pakistan and we will play it to our full potential.

“The World Cup 2022 is just a few weeks away, so our team's preparations are 100 percent on the right path. We are constantly working on our process and you will see the positive results in both the series (Asia Cup, World Cup),” said Pant, who participated in the promotional event, Visit Victoria in Mumbai on Wednesday (August 17).

India will play their first match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 too against Pakistan, this time at the fabled Melbourne Cricket Ground.

India had achieved a great victory at the MCG against Australia during the 2020-21 Test series, and Pant said the memories will stand the team in stead in the World Cup too.

Recalling his memories about the Melbourne ground, Pant said: "The memorable Test match in will always be unforgettable for me. After the way we performed in Adelaide, the way we bounced back on the MCG ground and won, it increased the morale of the team.

“Once again, the biggest match of the World Cup is to be played on this ground. But there is no concern for us. The ambiance of this ground is quite good. The crowd plays an important role in T20 and especially at the MCG, we have been feeling like playing at home. With many people of Indian Origin settled in Melbourne, Indian players feel a sense of being at home.”

Melbourne has known for their famous cuisines. What are the restaurants Pant like in Melbourne?