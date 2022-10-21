India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Melbourne, October 21: India will face Pakistan in a high-voltage, much-anticipated T20 World Cup 2022 match here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (October 23).
Here’s then some essential info of the T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan match such as dream11, possible playing 11, fantasy tips, match prediction etc.
India Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, MRavi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
Pakistan Squad for T20 World Cup:Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.Standby Players:Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.
India: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6, Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel 8 R Ashwin / Yuzvendra Chahal / Harshal Patel, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Mohammad Shami.
Pakistan: 1. Babar Azam, 2. Mohammad Rizwan, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Iftikhar Ahmed, 5 Khushdil Shah, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Haris Rauf, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Mohammad Hasnain.
Dream11 Team: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Mohammad Rizwan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Virat Kohli, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Fantasy Tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Babar Azam, Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan.
In the Asia Cup, these two traditional rivals met twice recently and had won one match each. Pakistan has that crack opening pair of captain Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. They also a have a fiery bowling unit bolstered by the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi. India have experience and depth in their ranks to counter Pakistan. They are almost equally matched sides too but Pakistan might have a little edge, thanks to being a better bowling unit.