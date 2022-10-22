India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: H2H Stats, Key Players, Live Streaming, IST Time, Preview

Melbourne, October 22: India and Pakistan will square off against each other in their respective tournament opener on Sunday (October 23) at the Fabled MCG, precisely a year later they’d met in the previous edition of the tournament in UAE.

Pakistan had emerged winners on that occasion, their first-ever over India in an ICC World Cup, but since that match the whole dynamics have changed, especially for the Men in Blue.

They will enter the field under a new captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, and would be eager to kick off the campaign on a strong note.

Here’re some thought points that includes H2H stats, preview, team talks, telecast details etc.

1. Ashwin or Chahal?

India will be asking themselves that question a lot in the coming hours. Ashwin brings with him that heavy bag of experience and has also added a bit of beef to his batting. Chahal, on the other hand, is a canny white ball bowler, and has has quite lot of success for India in the past.

But his recent form has nothing to write home about. Chahal has taken 21 wickets from 19 T20Is in 2022 so far, but he also has leaked runs aplenty as his run-rate hovers well over 8 this year.

2. Pant or Karthik?

Rishabh Pant has not fared well in T20Is but he brings that left-handed factor and the X-Factor in equal measure. But Dinesh Karthik at his moment stands a couple of steps away from Pant as he has completed the tasks entrusted with him by the Indian team management. So, it should be Karthik starting in the 11 over Pant against Pakistan.

3. Shaheen factor

Shaheen Shah Afridi had suffered knee injury but was included in the Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 subject to fitness.