India vs Pakistan, T20I Stats: H2H Record, Most Runs, Most 6s, Most Wickets, Highest Total, Lowest Total

Mumbai, August 10: India and Pakistan will reengage themselves on a cricket field on August 28 in Dubai during the Asia Cup 2022. As it happens often, this match too would be followed closely by billions for myriad reasons.

They range from cricketing logic to regional history to geo political equations, and how much ever we play it down an India vs Pakistan cricket match come with that special edge.

The rivalry on the field too have matched the off-field hype often producing some cricket classics. The last time, these two worthy opponents faced each other was in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

Pakistan had beaten India on that occasion by 10 wickets as Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam produced a heavy first-wicket stand of 152 runs.

Ahead of another India vs Pakistan match we look at the T20I stats between these two teams such as most runs, most wickets, highest and lowest totals and partnership records.