India vs SL, 1st ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation Info
India took a 1-0 lead to the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka after a 67-run victory on Tuesday (January 10) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
India scored 373 runs after batting first, and Sri Lanka managed to get only 306 runs.
The series now moves to Kolkata as the two teams lock horns again on January 12.
ACC Trusted Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka
Player of the Match: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli scored a magnificent hundred, which also is his 45th ODI ton. The former Indian captain amassed 113 runs off just 87 balls and was the pivotal force behind India's massive total.
Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka:
'I think the start their openers gave, we didn't use the new ball well, unlike their bowlers who got it to swing. We did have a plan, but the bowler's didn't execute the basics right. We didn't use variations during the first 10 overs. (With the bat) I think I'm doing the basics well, I think I should bat higher in the T20Is, but the team needs me to bat at 6 with Bhanuka at no. 5.'
India Captain Rohit Sharma:
'Pretty impressed actually. We started off well with the bat, it was a great effort from all batters. The platform was set for all the batters, I thought we could have bowled better. Don't want to be too critical, as the conditions were not easy. It wasn't easy to bowl under the lights especially when dew comes in. Everyone needs to come to the party if you want to win, but we bowled well in upfront. You got to be in the game to take those half-chances. You are not going to have a perfect game always, there are certain areas to work on as a group. All the eleven members need to put in an effort collectively.'
- India captain Rohit Sharma has scored 50+ scores for the most time in the World after 150 ODI innings. The India skipper has scored 50+ runs 61 times.
- Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred in the match, along with completing 12500 ODI runs as well. He also got his 37th ODI Player of the Match award.
- Virat Kohli also scored his 20th ODI hundred in India in the ODIs, equalling the tally with Sachin Tendulkar. The batter also has 25 ODI fifties to his name on Indian soil.
- Shubman Gill surpassed Shreyas Iyer to become the highest-scoring Indian in ODIs after 16 innings. He has 757 runs to his name.
- Umran Malik became the fastest Indian bowler in ODIs after clocking 156 kmph in the match.
- Rohit Sharma completed 9500 runs in ODIs on his 229th inning. The India captain is the 3rd fastest to reach the milestone, with Virat Kohli (200 innings) being the fastest.
- Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka scored his 2nd international hundred after a stellar knock of 108 runs off just 88 balls.