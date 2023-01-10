India vs SL, 1st ODI: Full List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Stats, Post-Match Presentation Info

Full Awards List

ACC Trusted Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka

Player of the Match: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored a magnificent hundred, which also is his 45th ODI ton. The former Indian captain amassed 113 runs off just 87 balls and was the pivotal force behind India's massive total.

Captains' Words

Sri Lanka Captain Dasun Shanaka:

'I think the start their openers gave, we didn't use the new ball well, unlike their bowlers who got it to swing. We did have a plan, but the bowler's didn't execute the basics right. We didn't use variations during the first 10 overs. (With the bat) I think I'm doing the basics well, I think I should bat higher in the T20Is, but the team needs me to bat at 6 with Bhanuka at no. 5.'

India Captain Rohit Sharma:

'Pretty impressed actually. We started off well with the bat, it was a great effort from all batters. The platform was set for all the batters, I thought we could have bowled better. Don't want to be too critical, as the conditions were not easy. It wasn't easy to bowl under the lights especially when dew comes in. Everyone needs to come to the party if you want to win, but we bowled well in upfront. You got to be in the game to take those half-chances. You are not going to have a perfect game always, there are certain areas to work on as a group. All the eleven members need to put in an effort collectively.'

