India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Lucknow Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

Lucknow, October 5: India will play their first ever ODI at the Lucknow Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Thursday (October 6) and they will be eager to turn the maiden outing a memorable one.

The Indian team is largely constituted by players who are not travelling to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 but nevertheless it is a strong side with some explosive players queueing up.

Here we are looking at the ODI stats, pitch report, weather forecast of the Lucknow stadium ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI.