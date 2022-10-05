India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Lucknow Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats
Lucknow, October 5: India will play their first ever ODI at the Lucknow Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Thursday (October 6) and they will be eager to turn the maiden outing a memorable one.
The Indian team is largely constituted by players who are not travelling to Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022 but nevertheless it is a strong side with some explosive players queueing up.
Here we are looking at the ODI stats, pitch report, weather forecast of the Lucknow stadium ahead of the India vs South Africa 1st ODI.
India have never played an ODI at this venue. They were scheduled to face South Africa in a one-dayer but the match was cancelled without a ball being bowled. In total, there were 3 ODIs were played between West Indies and Afghanistan and the Caribbeans emerged winners in all those matches.
Highest total: 253/5, West Indies
Lowest total: 194 all out, Afghanistan
Most runs: Shai Hope (WI): 229
Highest score: Shai Hope: 109
Most 6s: Asghar Afghan: 7
Most wickets: Roston Chase (WI): 7
Best bowling: Sheldon Cottrell: 3/29
Highest partnership: R Chase / S Hope: 163
As the match progresses, the pitch get a bit slow as the bowlers will be looking to control the batsmen by taking the pace off the ball. But in the initial phase, there could be some bounce and carry that will keep both bowlers and batters interested. Bowlers will be looking to make early inroads while the batters will be looking to get some quick runs before the pitch slows down.
The temperature is predicted to be around 30 degrees with high level of humidity. So, we may see some spells of rain or possible interruptions because of wet outfield and such reasons.
Established: 2017
Capacity: 50000
Host Association: Uttar Pradesh
Average score in ODI: 215
Boundary length: 75 meters around.