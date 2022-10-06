India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Captains Comments

Lucknow, October 6: India will be eager to draw first blood when they face South Africa in the opening match of the 3-match ODI series here at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium on Thursday (October 6).

India had won the preceding T20I series 2-1, and the home side will be eager to do an encore in the ODIs too.

India will field a new squad for the ODIs as some other regulars are departing for Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022. However, they still have a very strong side that can challenge the South Africans meaningfully.

So, here is the toss info, playing 11 update, pitch report and other details from the India vs South Africa 1st ODI.

Toss: India won and opted to field. The match will be 40-over-a-side contest. Maximum 8 overs per bowler. Powerplay 1: 8 overs; Powerplay 2: 24 Overs. Powerplay 3: 8 Overs.

Debuts: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravi Bishnoi make their ODI debut for India.

1. Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (w), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

2. Captain's Comments

Shikhar Dhawan, India skipper: "We would like to field first. There is a bit of moisture on the wicket and we want to exploit that. We got 6 batters and 5 bowlers playing. Ruturaj is making his debut today. 2 spinners and 3 pacers."

Temba Bavuma, SA captain: “We would have liked to bowl first as well. We have a job to do with the bat and we need to adapt accordingly after the first few overs. You gotta be able to adapt to different formats quickly and we still want to keep those T20 skills in check. Every game for us is a big opportunity. Malan is back at the top, Klaasen is back in the middle and also Shamsi is back.”