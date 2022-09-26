India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Thiruvananthapuram, September 26: India will take on South Africa in the first T20I here at the Greenfield International Stadium on Wednesday (September 28).
India are coming off a fine series win over Australia and will be eager to do an encore against the Proteas too.
Here’s then the Dream11 Prediction, Possible Playing 11, Fantasy Tips and match prediction for the India vs South Africa 1st T20I.
India squad for South Africa T20Is:Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami (Umran Malik as standby), Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa squad for India T20Is: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Deepak Hooda/Rishabh Pant 6 Dinesh Karthik/Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa: 1 Quinton De Kock, 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Temba Bavuma, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Heinrich Klaasen, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Marco Jansen.
Dream11 team: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Quinton De Kock, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Dwaine Pretorius, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Anrich Nortje.
Fantasy tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik.
Even though South Africa have an impeccable bilateral T20I series record against India, the home side will be the marginal favourites in the 1st T20 because they are coming off a confidence-boosting win over Australia a few days back. Of course, SA can surprise anyone on their day, but India looks more solid now with Virat Kohli looks in good touch.