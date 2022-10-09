India vs South Africa 2nd ODI, Highlights: Post-match Presentation, Awards, Player-of-the-Match, Scorecard

Ranchi, Oct. 9: Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, put on a stellar show with the bat to guide India to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the 2nd ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

While Kishan missed out on his century by just seven runs, Iyer played a stellar knock as he struck his second ODI century. The inform Iyer top-scored for the hosts with a stroke-filled knock which was studded with 14 boundaries. Iyer's ton came off 104 deliveries as India levelled the three-match ODI series.

After electing to bat the visitors got off to a shaky start as Mohammed Siraj handed India an early wicket, reducing SA to 7/1 in 2.1 overs. Siraj handed the hosts the perfect start with the big wicket of Quinton de Kock (5). Overcoming the early blow, Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks rebuild the innings, before a successful review saw debutant Shahbaz Ahmed pick up his maiden ODI wicket as Malan fell for 25.

Hendricks alongwith new batter Aiden Markram put South Africa in control as the pair put up a century-stand for the third-wicket. Hendricks brought up his half-century off 58 deliveries. Runs flowed from both as they scored in tandem, with Markram bringing up his fifty off 64 deliveries. This was Markram's first ODI half-century against India. South Africa looked set for a 300+ score with the pair settled in the middle.

The Indian bowlers were left frustrated as Hendricks and Markram put up a third-wicket stand of 129 off 129. Siraj once again came to India's rescue as he finally broke the partnership. Hendricks, cruising at 74 off 76, mistimed the short delivery from Siraj as he was picked up by Shahbaz at deep square leg.

New man in Heinrick Klassen kept the scoreboard ticking with a 26-ball 30. But Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar picked up two quick wickets to put the brakes on SA. While Kuldeep picked up his first wicket of the day, removing Klassen, Sundar picked up the prized scalp of Markram. The set Markram (79 off 89) was picked up by Dhawan at extra cover. The two quick wickets put India right back into the game. India's fightback saw the hosts restrict South Africa to 278/7.

Siraj, who was superb in the death, led the attack with the ball, picking up three wickets. Sundar, Kuldeep, Shardul and Shahbaz all picked up a wicket each.

In reply, the Indian openers got the chase off to a strong start. But Parnell put the brakes as he handed South Africa the first wicket, knocking back the middle stumps to remove skipper Shikhar Dhawan for just 13 off 20. Gill soon followed his skipper back to the dugout as Rabada picked up an excellent follow-on catch to remove the opener for 28 off 26.

But from thereon, it was India who dominated the show, as like South Africa, India also put up a century-stand for the third-wicket. Ishan Kishan was in beast mode as he along with Shreyas Iyer dominated the show as they took the match away from the visitors. The pair put up a 166 off 155 for the third-wicket to put India in the driver's seat.

Cruising towards, his century, Fortuin ended Kishan's explosive knock. Just seven short of his hundred, Kishan holed it out to Hendricks at deep midwicket as South Africa picked up the big wicket. Sanju Samson, who almost took India home in the previous match, then added an unbeated 73 off 69 with Iyer to guide India home.

Iyer, unbeaten on 113 hit the winning runs with a boundary, while Samson remained unbeaten 29 as India chased down the target with 25 balls to spare. India will now play the decider against South Africa in New Delhi.

Here are the post match comments, player of the match, full list of awards from the post-match presentation ceremony of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI:

Full List of Awards:

Trusted Player of the Match: Ishan Kishan (93 of 84)

Gamechanger of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (3/38)

Player of the match: Shreyas Iyer (113n.o)

Shikhar Dhawan, Winning Captain: It (toss) worked perfectly for us. Thanks to Keshav that he chose to bat! Ishan, Shreyas - the way they played and built that partnership, it was amazing to watch. The ball was coming on nicely but it was keeping low. It was our plan to take on the bowlers in the first ten overs. When dew came the ball was skidding nicely, so the back-foot shots were easy to execute. I'm very satisfied with the entire bowling unit. All young boys and it's a learning process. Specially with Shahbaz, the way he got us the breakthrough, happy he got his debut.

Keshav Maharaj, Losing Captain: We didn't expect the dew to be such a factor, that's why chose to bat. But our bowlers did well. Credit to Shreyas and Ishan's innings - they took it away.We expected it to get slower and lower but after 20 overs the pitch got better.We tried everything, threw everything at the the Indian batsmen, but they took it away.

Shreyas Iyer, Player-of-the-Match: I'm ecstatic to be honest. When I went in to bat the situation was tough, the wicket was good. I spoke to Ishan and he was in the mindset to take on the bowlers. I didn't want to invade his privacy. So we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes. It's going to take a toll, tomorrow is going to be a travel day and next day match, but motivated. Let's see what's in store for me and what's in store or the team. I'm not someone who changes according to the bowler, I change according to instinct. It's not something I try in nets first, I change it in the match itself. Backing my instinct and believing in myself has really worked out for me.

Ishan Kishan: Very happy - we won the match, it's 1-1, so excited to play the decider. Really happy with the way we contributed. It is my home ground with too many people watching, they wanted a hundred. Unfortunately I missed out on the hundred, but no worries, my team won. Hopefully will play well in the next game and take my team home again. It was not easy for a new batsman to score the runs. It's matter of putting pressure on the other team, positive mindset helped a lot. Nortje and Rabada are too quick, I was just planning to go for it when's it's near my chest, just planning to put the ball in my gap and play my shots, didn't premeditate.