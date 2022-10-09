India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Toss, Playing 11 News: Visitors opt to bat; Shahbaz debuts for hosts

Ranchi, October 9: South Africa stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against India at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Sunday (October 9).

As for the team news, India has handed a debut to all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed, who is a left-arm spinner that can also contribute with the bat. The Men in Blue has also brought in all-rounder Washington Sundar into the playing 11. Sundar and Shahbaz replace leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The visitors, meanwhile, have rested the unwell duo - regular skipper Temba Bavuma and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi with Bjorn Fortuin and Reeza Hendricks.

After opting to bat first, Maharaj said: "Looks like a good wicket. Shamsi and Temba didn't wake up feeling too well this morning, so Reeza Hendricks and Bjorn Fortuin are coming in for them. Hopefully we can try and utilize the conditions, assess it upfrontg and play it from there."

Meanwhile, India skipper Dhawan said: "We would have bowled first actually, there is going to be dew in the second innings and we are gonna take advantage of that. Two changes for us. Washington Sundar coming in and Shahbaz Ahmed is making his debut today. Ruturaj and Ravi Bishnoi are out."

Dhawan-led India will look to bounce back from the opening game 9-run loss to the Proteas at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday (October 6). The first ODI was reduced to a 40-over a side match due to rain.

In 88 ODI matches between the two teams, South Africa hold the edge with 50 wins, while India has won 35 matches and three matches have ended in No Result.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan.

South Africa XI: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj (captain), Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Bjorn Fortuin.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar feel the decision to bat first will be tempting as the wicket may get slower as the game progresses.

"It isn't the biggest ground here, 60 meter boundaries and even the straight boundary isn't all that big. Not a blade of grass on this surface, looks firm and seems a typical surface," the pair said at the pitch report.

"Square is very dry and there could be some reverse swing as the game progresses. A few cracks but there won't be a lot of grip, instead could be a lot more skid. Winning the toss, it will be tempting to bat first as the track can slow down later."