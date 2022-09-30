India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction
Guwahati, September 30: India will take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series on Sunday (October 2) with their eyes firmly set on a series win.
India had taken a 1-0 lead in the series after beating SA by 8 wickets at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.
Here’s then some critical components for the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I such as dream 11 prediction, match prediction, possible playing 11 and fantasy tips.
India squad for South Africa T20I (Updated): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj.
South Africa Squad for India T20Is: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Rishabh Pant, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal / R Ashwin.
South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock, 2 Temba Bavuma, 3 Rilee Rossouw / Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Wayne Parnell / Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi.
Dream11 Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma 2 KL Rahul 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Quinton de Kock, 6 Aiden Markram, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Kagiso Radaba, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Deepak Chahar, 11 Anrich Nortje.
Fantasy tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.
India have taken a 1-0 lead after a hard win at Thiruvananthapuram. But South Africa have the wherewithal to stage a comeback. However, the home side will be a hard nut to crack even without someone like Jasprit Bumrah. So, that home factor and familiarity will prompt us to keep India as favourites in the 2nd T20I as well.